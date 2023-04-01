Saturday, April 1, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Warning for powered watercraft users as new legislation comes into force

Warning for powered watercraft users as new legislation comes into force

by uknip247

Anyone using a powered watercraft, such as a jet ski, is being warned to make sure they use them safely or risk facing prison or unlimited fines.

New legislation, which comes into force today (31 March 2023) puts the responsibility on users, operators and owners of powered watercraft to make sure they protect not just themselves but other water users from harm.

If someone on a powered watercraft causes serious injury or death they can be prosecuted. There are also provisions allowing prosecution for other dangerous uses of a powered watercraft.

Under the new law, the parts of the Merchant Shipping Act designed to keep all those on the water safe from accidents now apply to powered watercraft as well as to fishing vessels and larger ships. The new law also means powered watercraft must obey the ‘rules of the sea’, which are designed to prevent collisions.

Maritime Minister Baroness Vere said:

While it’s great to see more and more people enjoying our country’s coasts and waters, safety will always be our top priority.

Our new law will help to ensure anyone using watercraft like jet skis dangerously can be more easily prosecuted, helping to prevent avoidable accidents and tragedies.

Neil Cunningham, head of Regulatory Compliance investigations, said:

This legislation is a warning to anyone who uses a powered watercraft, such as a jet ski, in UK waters to make sure they use them safely.

They will be held accountable by the same laws that apply to ships and fishing vessels in order to help prevent accidents. Users, operators and owners of jet skis and other watercraft should make sure they are fully aware of their responsibilities under the legislation, before operating them. The MCA has powers to prosecute those responsible for serious breaches of the legislation and perpetrators could find themselves facing a fine and/or up to 2 years in prison.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Government funding to enable up to 19 return flights between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted every week for another year

New board will strengthen age assessments of small boat arrivals

GAD has completed a review of the local valuation of funds in Local Government Pension Scheme

A man has been jailed for attacking a woman in St Lawrence on the Isle of Wight

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have tackled a flat fire on Old Kent Road

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a maisonette fire on Ben Johnson Road in Stepney

The London Institute of Banking & Finance is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation

Open College Network West Midlands surrenders Ofqual recognition

Northern Ireland organisations to receive £57 million from UK government to help economically inactive people into work

Sellafield’s skills recognised on national stage

New Relationships, Sex, Health and Education (RSHE) statutory guidance will be completed by the end of the year

Boost for Scottish businesses with the biggest post-Brexit trade deal

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More