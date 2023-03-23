Warrant issued for the arrest of convicted Cotswolds waste offender

Defendant was tried in his absence after failing to appear at court last week. Evidence of persistent offending led to his conviction on 3 counts of waste crime.

A warrant is out for the arrest of a waste offender who was convicted in his absence after failing to appear at court.

David Lee, also known as David Ham, 46, formerly of North Four Shires Stone Farm, London Road, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, was tried in his absence at Oxford magistrates’ court last week.

The court heard that Lee had been living in a caravan on a farm near Moreton-in-Marsh and operating a commercial skip business from this location.

Activities on the site included depositing skips full of waste; sorting, storing and burning waste; and removing waste for onward disposal. All without the relevant environmental permit.

Investigators Found A Mass Of Illegal Waste At Lee’s Cotswolds Farm

The site is close to two designated nature conservation areas. Less than a mile from the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and less than half a mile from the Site of Special Scientific Interest at Wolford Wood.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

We are pleased to secure this conviction for running an illegal unpermitted waste operation. Waste crime can have a serious environmental impact which puts communities at risk, and undermines legitimate businesses. If you see or suspect waste crime is being committed, we urge you to report it immediately to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Environment Agency officers visited the site in May 2021, following up reports of burning waste, and to check compliance with permit exemptions that had recently been registered. They observed vehicles and machinery consistent with the running of a skip hire business; several empty and full skips; and piles of mixed waste, including household, construction and demolition waste, furniture, metal, wood and soil. Two piles of waste were still smouldering from recent fires.

Lee Broke Environmental Law Through Sorting, Storing And Burning Waste

Lee was told on multiple occasions that all waste activity must stop immediately and that the site should be cleared. Environment Agency officers made further visits to check on progress, and it became apparent that the defendant was continuing to operate an unpermitted waste transfer site. Burning of waste also continued, which on more than one occasion resulted in the fire service attending.

Lee Was Convicted Of Waste Crime, But He Didn’t Attend Court. A Warrant Is Now Out For His Arrest.

In November 2021, the Environment Agency served a notice compelling Lee to clear the waste from the site, but he did not comply, and his activity continued. With all other avenues exhausted, the Environment Agency took Lee to court, resulting in last week’s conviction. There is now a warrant out for Lee’s arrest with no bail.