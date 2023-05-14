Water Supply Disruption Leaves Customers Without Water in West Sussex

Thousands of customers in West Sussex are facing water supply issues after Southern Water reported low chlorine levels at their Hardham water supply works.

As a result, the site had to be shut down, leaving residents in areas such as Horsham, Billinghurst, Broadbridge Heath, Pulborough, and more without water. Southern Water is working to restore the supply as soon as possible, but intermittent water supply and disruptions are expected until the issue is fully resolved.

The residents of West Sussex woke up to an unexpected and frustrating situation as water supply disruptions affected numerous towns and villages in the region. The problem originated from Southern Water’s Hardham water supply works near Pulborough, where unusually low levels of chlorine were detected. Consequently, the plant had to be shut down as a precautionary measure.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday, causing a significant disruption to the water supply. Affected areas include Horsham, Billinghurst, Broadbridge Heath, Pulborough, Codmore Hill, West Chiltington, Wisborough Green, Rudgwick, Loxwood, Barns Green, and Slinfold.

Southern Water has issued an apology to the customers impacted by the incident and assured them that their teams are working diligently to restore the water supply as quickly as possible. However, they anticipate intermittent water supply and disruptions during the recovery process.

To address the immediate needs of residents, Southern Water has set up bottled water stations in several locations. These include Billingshurst Football Club, Toat Café & Hand Car Wash in Pulborough, and Horsham Park and Ride. Customers are advised to visit these stations to collect bottled water if they require it.

The company is also prioritizing vulnerable customers by providing emergency deliveries through their Priority Services Register. Individuals in need of assistance can contact Southern Water at 0330 303 0368 to be added to the list.

Southern Water has reassured customers that they are doing everything within their power to rectify the situation. They expect the water supply to gradually return throughout the day, with the aim of restoring normalcy within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Customers who are experiencing water supply disruptions have expressed their frustration and inconvenience. The affected residents are advised to stay updated through official channels and contact Southern Water if they require further assistance.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of reliable water supply and the impact such disruptions can have on daily life. Southern Water is working diligently to resolve the issue and ensure that residents in West Sussex have access to essential resource as soon as possible.