waterlooroad Is Reborn: Meet The New Class Of 2023, Alongside Some Familiar Faces Returning To Bbc One And Iplayer, Bringing With Them Brand New Dramas

I never in a million years thought this was going to happen. I’m so excited to be back. I mean, I remember getting the phone call from Cameron, no, it was off the casting director and she was like, I want you to come and meet this producer and I was like what? She couldn’t tell me much about it so said okay then, looked him up and I was like oh my god, Cameron, he’s a big deal . So I went and met him and he basically said that he was thinking of bringing Waterloo Road back, and I had to act cool at the time and say let me have a think about it, but no, I was over the moon. It hadn’t been green-lit at the time so we had to wait a little while, but once it was and we got the ball rolling , I was just so happy to get back into it. You know, I left Emmerdale about 4 years ago and I’ve not really done much acting since then, so to get back on the horse again, to start doing what I love again, it was incredible. Just picking up where we left off. It’s great.