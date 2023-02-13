Wayne Couzens admits to three indecent exposure offences

Wayne Couzens, the former Met Police officer who murdered Sarah Everard, has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent exposure.

The pleas are related to an incident in Deal, Kent, in 2020, and two at McDonald’s in Swanley, Kent, in February 2021.

The prosecution will not pursue the remaining three counts, which will be left on file, the Old Bailey heard.

Couzens entered his pleas via video link from Durham’s Frankland Prison.

The former cop, who is serving a life sentence for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Ms Everard, had a long grey beard and wore a grey tracksuit.

The case has been rescheduled for sentencing on March 6.