Last night someone threw a lit firework through the window of #Southampton fire stations and two of our firefighters had to go to hospital.

They were released later that night and are being supported – but police are now investigating.

We are appalled by this reckless act.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service’s Assistant Director of Operations, Dan Tasker, said:

“The consequences of this deeply unpleasant incident could have been much worse and we’re thankful that our firefighters were not seriously injured.

“They are both being supported and we urge anyone with any information to contact the police.

“Our job is to protect our communities and we know most people understand and respect that. But attacks on our people will never be tolerated and will always be reported to the police.”

He added:

“In the lead up to Bonfire Night I’d like to make a direct appeal to the public to act responsibly. Fireworks are explosives and can cause real and lasting damage.

“Please talk to your children about where they are and what they are doing.

“If you see or experience anyone behaving recklessly with fireworks, please report it to the police immediately.”

Police are investigating the incident at Redbridge and have appealed for any witnesses, or people who may know who was responsible, to report it online or via 101 quoting reference number 44220443014.