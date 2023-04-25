We know that there is a victim behind every crime and we just wanted to highlight a particular appalling and heartless case committed against a pensioner

On November 17 we were called to Burnley following reports £11,000 worth of jewellery had been stolen from inside a property.

Items stolen included: a silver-coloured stainless steel Gucci watch; three 9 Karat gold bracelets; a gold pendant sapphire and diamond 14 Karat gold; a 9 karat gold Opal/sapphire ring; an Oblong Alexandrite Pendant 18 karat gold chain; an18inch Gucci gold chain; an18inch birdcage 14 karat gold chain; and a golden Opal and diamond ring.

We identified Darren Thorpe, who worked as a cleaner at the property, from CCTV at a local cash trader shop where a few of the above items had been recovered.

Thorpe, 54, of Parklands View, Burnley, was charged with theft in a dwelling and later pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court earlier this year. Last week he appeared at the same court and was jailed for 12 months.

To highlight the impact of Thorpe’s offending, we’ve provided extracts from the victim’s impact statement to the court.

She said: “Before the November 17, 2022, I thought that crime was something that happened to others and not myself. However as horrifying as it is, this time I was the victim.

“I have been a victim, where an individual(s) stole my jewellery, that was then sold in shops for money. But let me assure the people involved in this crime that it is not just the objects that they stole, rather it is the immense sentimental value and memories that were attached to them.

“In my case it was memories of my loving late husband of 40 years. I felt closer to my late husband as those items stolen had priceless memories attached to them. I would like the people involved in this crime to understand that you did not just dishonestly appropriate my priceless belonging rather you took a part of my priceless memories of my late husband. These were the memories I cherished so much as that’s all I had left of my late husband.

“I feel sorry for the involved people in this crime as they are so unfortunate. Let alone committing this crime against an elderly female who never thinks bad of anyone.

“I was also affected physically due to this crime. I was anxious and nervous as I considered myself to be a smart individual, but I cannot trust my judgement now. To begin with, I had sleepless nights due to thoughts such as the people responsible for committing this crime might call me or come to my address to threaten me.

“I would like to state that in a situation as this, it is certainly not the financial issue that causes the distress rather it is the emotional aspect of this.”

PC Fraz Usman, of Burnley Police, said: “This was a callous crime committed against a vulnerable victim who trusted Thorpe. He betrayed that trust and the impact on the victim is obvious and long-lasting.

“I am pleased with the conviction against Thorpe and the fact he will now be held accountable for his actions.”

We are appealing for anyone who sees any of the items described above to please get in contact with police. We particularly want to hear from pawn shop owners who might have been offered similar items from November 17 onwards.