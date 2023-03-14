We rely on the emergency services to risk their own lives to keep us safe in times of crisis

But what if you’re in a situation where you’re afraid to speak or make a sound when calling the police in an actual emergency?

This is a common scenario for those who are subjected to domestic abuse, are being held against their will, or are in a dangerous situation where making any noise could endanger them further.

But don’t worry; there is a solution: by dialling ’55’ after dialling 999 from your mobile phone, you can notify the operator that you are in a genuine emergency and are unable to speak.

Everyone should be aware of this critical information, but only a few are.

According to recent statistics, the police in the United Kingdom receive over 30,000 calls per day from people requesting help.

However, not all of these calls are true emergencies, and the police receive 40,000 hoax calls each month.

These calls can clog emergency services, causing response times for those who truly need assistance to be delayed.

Making a hoax call is a criminal offence, and the police have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behaviour.

Those who make hoax calls may face fines, imprisonment, and even a criminal record, which can have a negative impact on their future.

But what can you do if you are in a true emergency and require police assistance but are unable to speak?

The first step is to become familiar with the ’55’ protocol. If you find yourself in a situation where you are unable to speak or make a sound, dial 999 and carefully listen to the operator’s questions.

When prompted, press ’55,’ and the operator will recognise that you are in a true emergency and will connect you to the police.

It’s critical to remember that emergency services are there to help us, but only if we use them responsibly.

We can help to ensure that the police respond quickly to genuine emergencies by understanding the ’55’ protocol and that hoax calls do not hold up the line for those who need their assistance.

Finally, if you are ever in a situation where you are afraid to speak or make a noise, remember to dial ’55’ after dialling 999 for immediate police assistance.