Weapons were seized and seven suspects were arrested in connection with Class A drug supply across West Essex

.Officers with Operation Raptor, our team dedicated to dismantling drug gangs, executed eight warrants this morning in Chingford and Waltham Abbey.

The searches followed concerns raised by members of the public over reported drug supply activity in Waltham Abbey, Loughton and Harlow.

As a result of the warrants, the team arrested seven people on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Among those arrested are four women and three men. They are being questioned on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Inside the addresses, officers seized weapons, cash, scales and mobile phones.

PC Emily Larkin, of the Operation Raptor Harlow team, said: “These warrants were executed following reports of an influx of drug supply in parts of West Essex.“When we receive intelligence concerning such activity, we take those reports extremely seriously and residents can feel safe in the knowledge we will do something about it.“Drug supply often brings with it exploitation, the grooming of vulnerable people and violence.“Protecting those at risk of being used by gangs is central to our work and these seizures have seen the removal of a number of dangerous weapons from our streets.”