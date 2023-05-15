Weekend of violence in London as 5 stabbed across the city, woman found dead, and 2 injured in crashes

Multiple incidents of violence occurred over the weekend in London, with five people stabbed, a woman found dead at home, and several individuals injured in crashes. The majority of the incidents took place in South London.

Between May 12 and 14, the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service responded to several unrelated incidents across the city. The violence included stabbings, a casualty on the tracks at a Tube station, and a woman in her 20s found dead in Sidcup.

Two 16-year-old Boys Injured In Stabbing Incident In Croydon

On Friday, a teenager was stabbed on Fell Road in Croydon, and a second teenager suffered minor injuries in the same incident. The police are currently investigating the stabbing.

Holborn Station, a Zone 1 Tube station served by the Central and Piccadilly lines, was temporarily closed during rush hour on Friday due to a casualty on the tracks. The details of the incident and the condition of the person involved have not been disclosed.

Woman’s Death In Sidcup Investigated As Chemical Incident

In Sidcup, a woman in her 20s was discovered dead in her home. Paramedics were unable to revive her, and the police are investigating the incident, which is currently labelled as “unexpected.” Efforts are underway to locate her next of kin.

Man Stabbed On Clapham High Street, Three Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder

Another stabbing occurred in Clapham, where a 21-year-old man sustained knife wounds on Clapham High Street. His injuries are not life-threatening. Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after their car was stopped in the Hounslow area, approximately 20 minutes after the stabbing.

Crystal Palace Live Updates: London Air Ambulance Responds To Incident Near Museum And Wooded Area In Crystal Palace

A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed on Crystal Palace Parade. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and the condition of the boy is unknown.

Double Stabbing Rocks Chicken Shop On West Green Road, N15

In Tottenham, North London, a knife attack left a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old teenager with injuries. The 17-year-old’s injuries are not life-threatening, but the condition of the 20-year-old is yet to be determined. A knife was recovered at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

Man Airlifted To Hospital After Stabbing Incident On Bentham Road, Se28

In Thamesmead, a man in his 40s was stabbed on Bentham Road. He was taken to the hospital, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Additionally, there were incidents involving crashes. In South East London, a driver failed to stop for the police and collided with another car, injuring a female passenger. Although she sustained a head injury, it was not considered life-threatening.

Uknip Armed Police

On the M25 in Surrey, a multi-vehicle crash, including a motorbike, occurred during Saturday evening rush hour. The incident was classified as a “serious collision,” and an air ambulance and police were called to the scene.

The weekend’s events highlight the ongoing issue of violence in London, with multiple stabbings, a sudden death, and crashes resulting in injuries. The police are actively investigating the incidents, and further updates are expected as the investigations progress.