Welsh singer and social media sensation Bronwen Lewis will be taking to the airwaves from April when she begins her very own show on BBC Radio Wales

Listeners can join Bronwen, from the village of Seven Sisters outside Neath, for a chilled start to Sunday mornings, as each week she brings a warmth and humour to her presentation style that is sure to make a special connection with the Radio Wales audience.

Bronwen says: “As a listener and lover of BBC Radio Wales I am absolutely thrilled to join the Radio Wales family. What a fun and brilliant opportunity to play some of my favourite music and to connect with people from all over Wales.

“Diolch to BBC Radio Wales for the warm welcome.”

During the show, Bronwen, who is proudly bilingual, will be sharing tracks that are of significance to her – some that chart her own musical journey and others that hold special memories. There will also be guests dropping by to swap stories and plenty of opportunities for listeners to get in touch and share their Sunday news.

A former contestant on The Voice, Bronwen received international acclaim when she brought Welsh pop sensation Tom Jones to tears during one of her performances in 2013. A year later, she sang the theme song ‘Bread and Roses’ in the BAFTA award-winning film ‘Pride’.

She is also no stranger to social media. During the lockdown, Bronwen gained a huge fan base when she performed over 45 concerts, virtually, from her home studio. Her TikTok videos, which see her cover famous pop songs in the Welsh language, also went viral, clocking up hundreds of thousands of views, and receiving coverage on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show with Greg James.

Carolyn Hitt, Editor of BBC Radio Wales says, “We are so thrilled to welcome Bronwen Lewis to BBC Radio Wales. She is a special talent with the ability to connect to listeners through music, warm conversation and a sprinkling of Welsh humour. If you’ve seen her social media feeds, you’ll know what we mean! We can’t wait to share her energy with our listeners, on a Sunday morning and on-demand through BBC Sounds.”

Bronwen Lewis starts on Sunday 2 April and will air each week from 9.30am until 11am.