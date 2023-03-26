Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Welsh singer and social media sensation Bronwen Lewis will be taking to the airwaves from April when she begins her very own show on BBC Radio Wales

Welsh singer and social media sensation Bronwen Lewis will be taking to the airwaves from April when she begins her very own show on BBC Radio Wales

by uknip247

Listeners can join Bronwen, from the village of Seven Sisters outside Neath, for a chilled start to Sunday mornings, as each week she brings a warmth and humour to her presentation style that is sure to make a special connection with the Radio Wales audience.

Bronwen says: “As a listener and lover of BBC Radio Wales I am absolutely thrilled to join the Radio Wales family. What a fun and brilliant opportunity to play some of my favourite music and to connect with people from all over Wales.

“Diolch to BBC Radio Wales for the warm welcome.”

During the show, Bronwen, who is proudly bilingual, will be sharing tracks that are of significance to her – some that chart her own musical journey and others that hold special memories. There will also be guests dropping by to swap stories and plenty of opportunities for listeners to get in touch and share their Sunday news.

A former contestant on The Voice, Bronwen received international acclaim when she brought Welsh pop sensation Tom Jones to tears during one of her performances in 2013. A year later, she sang the theme song ‘Bread and Roses’ in the BAFTA award-winning film ‘Pride’.

She is also no stranger to social media. During the lockdown, Bronwen gained a huge fan base when she performed over 45 concerts, virtually, from her home studio. Her TikTok videos, which see her cover famous pop songs in the Welsh language, also went viral, clocking up hundreds of thousands of views, and receiving coverage on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show with Greg James.

Carolyn Hitt, Editor of BBC Radio Wales says, “We are so thrilled to welcome Bronwen Lewis to BBC Radio Wales. She is a special talent with the ability to connect to listeners through music, warm conversation and a sprinkling of Welsh humour. If you’ve seen her social media feeds, you’ll know what we mean! We can’t wait to share her energy with our listeners, on a Sunday morning and on-demand through BBC Sounds.”

Bronwen Lewis starts on Sunday 2 April and will air each week from 9.30am until 11am.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A 31-year-old man has been charged after items worth over £3,000 were stolen from multiple shops

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident in Openshaw

Nitrous oxide is set to be banned as part of the government’s anti-social behaviour crackdown.

A plastic bag full of cannabis was found stuffed inside an oven by police

Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked...

Police are appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Jamie Hughes

The UK government has announced a new crackdown on anti-social behaviour, with the introduction of a pilot scheme requiring those who vandalise public spaces...

British Transport Police officers have released CCTV images of two men following a number of thefts of bags and suitcases on the Cotswold Line

The National Crime Agency revealed that it has infiltrated the online criminal marketplace by establishing a number of sites claiming to provide DDoS-for-hire services

A man from Brent has been found convicted of sexually assaulting a boy and a girl

ITV has acquired a rarely-seen episode of the biographical documentary series This Is Your Life, celebrating the life and work of the iconic writer,...

The recent dismissal of Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his life conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara brings closure to a long and complex...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More