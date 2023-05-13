Wembley Burst Main Live updates: Major Incident Declared as Burst Water Main Causes Water Supply Disruption in Wembley

A major incident has been declared by the Metropolitan Police after a burst water main caused significant disruption in the Harrow Road area, particularly at the junction with Priory Close in Wembley.

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade, in collaboration with Affinity Water have been working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

The burst water main, reported shortly after 6am, has resulted in a number of homes in the vicinity being left without running water supplies.

The Metropolitan Police swiftly initiated the major incident response to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents and to coordinate the efforts of all relevant agencies involved.

Firefighters deployed a pump to remove excess water from the affected area, with Affinity Water working diligently to repair the burst water main and restore water supply to the affected properties as quickly as possible. The collaboration between emergency services and utility companies is aimed at minimizing the impact on residents and resolving the situation promptly.

Local authorities are urging residents to remain patient and assure them that every effort is being made to address the issue. Affinity Water has assured that its engineers are on-site, working diligently to repair the damaged water main and reinstate normal water services to the affected households.

Residents in the area are advised to conserve water usage and to seek alternative arrangements, such as accessing water from emergency water points set up by Affinity Water, until the issue is fully resolved. Thames Water customer service teams are available to provide updates and support to affected residents.

The emergency services and utility companies are working tirelessly to rectify the situation and restore normality to the affected community as swiftly as possible. Updates will be provided regularly to keep residents informed of the progress made and any changes in the situation.

For further information or assistance, residents are advised to contact Thames Water customer services or visit the Affinity Water website for the latest updates on the incident.