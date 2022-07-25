Officers were called around 2.10 a.m. after a woman in her 30s was raped by a man in the Dickson Road area.

After the attack, the victim got into a taxi and was driven to an address near Forestgate, near Stanley Park, where she told her family, who then reported the incident to police.

Officers are assisting the woman.

An investigation is underway, as are inquiries.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with a taxi driver who took the woman to the address close to the Forestgate area, near Stanley Park,” Det Sgt Chris Smith said.

If this is you, please come forward right away because we believe you can assist us with our investigation.”

“Officers are assisting the victim, and we are conducting a number of inquiries to identify the offender,” I must emphasise.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email 4003@lancashire.police.uk and reference log 0152 of July 24.