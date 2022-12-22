West Midlands Ambulance Service is thanking the public and staff for the way they handled the day of strike action on Wednesday

Staff from Unite and GMB took action yesterday in a dispute with the Government about pay and the current state of the NHS.

Emergency 999 call numbers were down by 32% as the public heeded warnings only to call if the patient was in a critical condition or there was a threat to life.

As well as those withdrawing their labour completely, many more worked under agreed derogations that saw crews respond to the most urgent calls such as cardiac arrests and other very serious cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Thanks to a lot of hard work by union reps, managers and good will from staff, patients were kept safe. Our staff acted incredibly professionally in the way they dealt with this very difficult situation.

“We are grateful to the public that they noted our request to use other services such as 111 online, pharmacists and GPs.

“We would also like to thank the hospitals in the region who were able to turn the vast majority of our ambulances around very quickly, which helped massively.

“The Trust respects the right of trade union members to take such action but thanks them for putting patients first while also taking the opportunity to register your concerns through industrial action.”

The public are reminded that strike action by GMB members is also set to take place next Wednesday, 28th December, but UNITE will not be taking part.