West Midlands Police Appeal for Information Following Suspected Road Rage Attack in Sandwell

Officers from West Midlands Police are urgently seeking information from the public as they investigate a distressing incident of suspected road rage in Sandwell, which left a man with severe injuries. The incident occurred on August 8th when a minor collision took place between a Honda Civic and a Ford Transit in Park Lane, Wednesbury, at approximately 1.15pm

According to reports, the situation escalated when the driver of the Honda Civic was confronted by an individual from the Ford Transit involved in the collision. This confrontation turned violent, as the man from the Transit allegedly launched a series of punches at the driver of the Honda Civic.

The victim, a man in his 50s, sustained significant facial injuries as a result of the altercation. He was subsequently transported to the hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition under medical care.

In a disturbing turn of events, another person from the Ford Transit reportedly seized the opportunity to take the victim’s car keys and fled the scene in his vehicle.

Police are actively investigating the incident and striving to identify those responsible. They are appealing to members of the public who might have witnessed the altercation or have any relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Individuals with information are encouraged to reach out through multiple channels, including the Live Chat feature on the police website or by calling the non-emergency number 101. When providing information, individuals are asked to reference “log 2127 of 8 August.”