West Sussex Fire responds to cars electric ablaze at a residential property

New Year’s Day Multiple fire crews were sent to a residential property after a fire involving two cars and a lean-to in East Wittering.

East Wittering Fire Station received assistance from crews from Chichester and Bognor. Three Breathing Apparatus crews were sent in, and they were successful in keeping the fire from spreading to the main building.

One of the vehicles involved was an electric vehicle, special precautions were taken, including the use of a lithium fire extinguisher and a very special fire blanket.

“Most importantly, no one was hurt in the incident, and it was a really good save!” said East Wittering Fire Station.

Be cautious out there, and please contact us as soon as possible; even a few minutes can make a big difference!”