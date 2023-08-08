West Sussex man sentenced to 15 years for sex offences against young boy

Gary Woolgar, a 51-year-old heating engineer from Lancing, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple sex offences committed against a young boy in West Sussex.

Woolgar was found guilty by a jury at Lewes Crown Court of the historic offences, which were first reported in 2021. Sussex Police’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation and Woolgar was charged and summonsed in November 2022.

Woolgar appeared for sentencing on Thursday, August 3 and will be a registered sex offender for life and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, described how the abuse left him feeling “frightened and confused.” He said the ongoing impact continues to affect him with anxiety and stress.

Lewes Crown Court

The jury found Woolgar guilty of two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a boy, three counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a boy, two counts of sexual activity with a child, and sexual assault by touching on a boy under the age of 13. He previously admitted possession of a class A drug, namely cocaine, and possession of a class B drug, namely cannabis.

Detective Constable Katherine Wilkins from Littlehampton SIU spoke after the case: “This was a complex investigation that involved working closely with partner agencies. I would like to thank the victim who showed great courage to come forward and report what happened to him, and to all the witnesses who provided evidence to ensure this offender was convicted.

“Woolgar preyed on the boy, and the abuse has had an ongoing impact upon him. This case demonstrates that we take reports of sexual offences seriously and throughout we provided support to the victim with specially-trained officers. We are determined to get justice for victims of sexual abuse.”

