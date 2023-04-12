West Yorkshire Police have charged a man from Pakistan with the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford in 2005

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

West Yorkshire Police And The Crown Prosecution Service Have Extradited A Man From Pakistan Wanted In Connection With The Murder Of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky In Bradford In 2005

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, was arrested by Pakistani Police in January 2020.

Earlier today (Wednesday, 12 April) he was brought back to a police station in West Yorkshire and formally charged with six offences.

He’s been charged with murder, robbery, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.

Khan has been remanded into custody to appear before Westminster magistrates tomorrow. (Thursday, 13 April)

West Yorkshire Police are grateful to the National Crime Agency, the Pakistani Authorities and the CPS for their invaluable assistance in this matter.

