Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a male found seriously injured in Huddersfield

As investigations into a serious incident in the Kings Mill Lane area today (Monday 20 February) continue, the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is appealing for witnesses.

Today, detectives are conducting extensive investigations, and two males, aged 37 and 14, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

This afternoon, a 19-year-old female was also arrested in connection with the investigation.

At around 3.57 a.m. today (Monday), police were called to Kings Mill Lane after receiving a report of a male lying on the ground.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment after suffering serious injuries from a bladed weapon.

On Monday morning, he died as a result of his injuries.

The scene is still in place today, as investigations into the incident continue. Road closures on Somerset Road and Dog Kennel Bank are included.

“Officers are carrying out a number of fast-moving enquiries following a very serious incident in Huddersfield today in which a young man has lost his life,” said DCI Alan Weekes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the investigation.

“I am appealing for witnesses and information from the public and would like to speak with anyone who saw the attack on the victim or suspicious activity in the Kings Mill Lane area between 3.40am and 4am today or has any footage that can assist investigations.”

“Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team officers are patrolling in the Kings Mill Lane area today to reassure residents, and specially trained officers are working to support the victim’s family,” said Detective Superintendent Stuart Bainbridge of Kirklees Police.

“We recognise the concern that knife crime causes in communities, and we are working hard with colleagues across Kirklees, including Operation Jemlock, to reduce this type of offending and take action against those who carry knives.”

Anyone with information or footage that could help investigations is asked to call HMET on 101 or use the West Yorkshire Police website’s wwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat service, quoting log 0138 of 20 February.

You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.