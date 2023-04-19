Wednesday, April 19, 2023
West Yorkshire Police worker sentenced to an 18-month Community Order; 100 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation activity, for posting grossly offensive messages on Twitter and showing support for a proscribed organisation

by uknip247
A 27 Year Old Man From Huddersfield Was Sentenced To An 18 Month Community Order; 100 Hours Unpaid Work And Rehabilitation Activity, For Posting Grossly Offensive Messages On Twitter And Showing Support For A Proscribed Organisation

William Loyd-Hughes was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East last September. An investigation into the messages was directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police.

Loyd-Hughes was a serving member of police staff in West Yorkshire at the time the offences were committed, in August and September 2022.

The investigation showed Loyd-Hughes had used disguised Twitter accounts to share Extreme Right Wing views with his followers and a racist hashtag to promote them to a wider online audience.

Following the charge, he pleaded guilty to publishing images in support of a proscribed organisation; the Ulster Defence Association, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000, and Improper use of an electronic communications network, contrary to s127 of the Communications Act 2003.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley is the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East. He said: “Sharing extremist views and propaganda are serious offences and we will always seek to prosecute those responsible, irrespective of their occupation or background.

“This is particularly important when those involved occupy positions of trust. There is no place for such deeply offensive views anywhere in our society, but particularly in policing.

“Tackling extremist material online is an essential part of protecting the public and preventing offences that may encourage extremism, fuel community tensions, or motivate others to act.

“We urge anyone who sees extremist content online to report their concerns by completing the confidential form at www.gov.uk/ACT, or by calling the police in confidence on 0800 789321.”

Loyd-Hughes resigned from his post in West Yorkshire Police on March 16, 2023. Despite his resignation, local misconduct proceedings into Loyd-Hughes will now resume.

