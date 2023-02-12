A man been sentenced for causing the death of Westbury teenager Bethany Ovenden-Gumm by dangerous driving

Jamie Lee Hitt, 21, of North Wiltshire, appeared before His Honour Judge Parkes KC at Salisbury Crown Court, who sentenced him to 8 years in custody, reduced by a third due to his early guilty plea.

At a previous hearing Hitt admitted causing death by dangerous driving, as well as two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death while unlicenced and whilst uninsured.

Hitt was driving a Ford Fiesta at approximately 11.40pm on February 5, 2021 in The Mead, Westbury, when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a wall and a tree.

Bethany was a passenger in the vehicle at the time and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers; 20-year-old Scarlett Clark-Taylor and 19-year-old Megan Hicks were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

During sentencing, Judge Parkes acknowledged the life changing injuries caused to them and the long-term effects.

Investigating Officer Pete Fennell, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team said: “This has been a lengthy investigation and there are no winners in this terrible tragedy. It has brought misery to many people. No sentence will ever bring Bethany back or help those who have had their lives changed.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victims and their families and thank them for the support they have shown during the police investigation. My thoughts remain with Bethany’s family at this difficult time

“Sadly, this case highlights just how devastating dangerous driving can be. In one night, this young man has devastated many people’s lives. I would ask all drivers to consider their behaviour when behind the ‘steering wheel’ and think of the potential consequence of their actions.”