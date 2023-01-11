Wet and windy conditions will prevail as we approach the weekend, owing largely to the position of the jet stream

“The jet stream is approaching the UK from the west and sending us further areas of low pressure, with tightly packed isobars across the UK,” Meteorologist and Presenter Aidan McGivern said in the Met Office 10-Day Trend. This is expected to continue as more low-pressure systems develop and move in from the west.

“It will remain breezy, with some strong gusts in the west in particular, and these lows will continue to send us outbreaks of rain and showers into the weekend.”

Rain has been issued for the southwest and much of south Wales from late Wednesday to Thursday afternoon, with additional warnings possible in the coming days. The Met Office website has the most recent weather warnings.

“With all that wet weather coming in, there are concerns, particularly for those areas that have already seen so much rain across western England and Wales,” Aidan McGivern continued. The wettest weather is expected to bring 60-80mm of rain to the Brecon Beacons and Exmoor.”

More persistent rain will fall on Friday night and into Saturday, with the focus of the heaviest rain likely to be further north, including north Wales, northern England, and Scotland, though many areas will still see periods of rain throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will drop differently this weekend and into next week, with the jet stream being one of the driving forces behind this change.

“Next week, the jet stream is a bit more amplified and it’s coming at the UK from the northwest rather than from the west like recent days. This subtle shift into the beginning of next week will bring colder weather, and instead of prolonged bouts of rain from the west, we’re likely to see rain and showers from the northwest,” said Aidan McGivern.

“These showers from the north could fall as snow over the high parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland later in the weekend, and as we move through next week often below average temperatures could support a mixture of rain, hail sleet and snow. The majority of any snowfall will most likely fall in higher parts of the northern UK.

“However, significant differences in the computer models emerge at this point. Most solutions cause some inclement weather, but the distribution of rainfall and where we’re likely to see snow varies. The greatest risk of snow on Tuesday next week will be across northern parts of the UK, possibly central areas, and mostly over the hills.”