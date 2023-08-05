Weather where you are

Wetherspoons Brings Back Beloved Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruits Ciders

Pubgoers across the UK are rejoicing as Wetherspoons announces the return of a beloved cider to its menus. Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruits, two popular cider choices, have been reinstated in Wetherspoons pubs after previously being dropped in November 2021 during a major shake-up of the drinks menu.

The removal of Strongbow was part of a significant 20-year deal signed by the pub chain with Budweiser Brewing Group, making it their largest supplier. This deal meant that Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruits, along with John Smiths bitter, were replaced by Stowford Press Apple and Stowford Press Mixed Berries.

However, after receiving feedback from customers and responding to popular demand, Wetherspoons confirmed the exciting news to LadBible that Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruit would be making a comeback to their pubs. The reintroduction of these ciders is sure to please patrons who missed their refreshing taste during their visits.

According to the statement made to LadBible, all Wetherspoons pubs will stock Strongbow Dark Fruit from August 2nd, with the majority of pubs also carrying Strongbow original cider from the same date. The rollout and installation timings may vary by pub, depending on technicians’ visits to set up the dispensers. The pub chain aims to complete the reintroduction process by the end of August.

To enjoy the returning ciders, customers can simply order them at the bar or through the Wetherspoons service app. With Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruits back on the menu, visitors can once again raise a glass and savour the delicious taste of these classic ciders at their favourite Wetherspoons locations across the country

