What Makes Bitcoin’s Dominance Fall As Crypto Volume Rises?

Introduction

The rise of altcoins has put pressure on Bitcoin's dominance. The initial coin offering (ICO) craze has driven investment in altcoins, pushing Bitcoin's dominance down. After the ICO craze, altcoin investment soared, and Bitcoins dominance sank to 35%. However, it rebounded to a high near 70 percent by 2021. This is partly due to negative news about Bitcoin and the eradication of Bitcoin mining in China.

Increasing demand for altcoins

If you've been following the crypto markets, you've probably noticed that Bitcoin's dominance has been falling over the past few months. This is due to the increasing demand for altcoins. However, the rise in altcoin demand is not the only reason for the decline in Bitcoin's dominance. Another factor is the increase in the initial coin offering (ICO) craze, which increased altcoin investment. Negative news about Bitcoin, such as China's eradicating of Bitcoin mining, also caused increased altcoin investment.

Altcoins are a group of digital currencies with similar characteristics to Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency. They’re traded on exchanges just like Bitcoin. Some of them even share the same platform and have some of the same characteristics. This means that the prices of altcoins tend to fluctuate more frequently than Bitcoin.

Declining supply

Bitcoins’ dominance has fallen in the past few years as more altcoins enter the market. Bitcoins’ dominance ratio was over 90% before the introduction of these altcoins. However, these altcoins are becoming more prevalent in the market and may reduce Bitcoin’s dominance in the future. Hence, it is essential to consider various factors before investing in cryptocurrencies.

One of the primary reasons for the decline in bitcoin’s dominance is the inelastic supply of the currency. This means that the price will not rise as fast as the supply. Another factor is that no central authority controls the number of bitcoins in circulation. This makes the market for bitcoins very volatile. The price of a single Bitcoin has gone from less than one thousand US dollars to more than 19,000 US dollars in 2017 and then fell back to less than 8,000 US dollars in mid-2018.

The demand for Bitcoin has been decreasing in the past few months. As the volume of crypto assets increases, more people are using them for payment. While Bitcoin is still the most significant currency in a book, it is still lagging behind other cryptocurrencies in market cap. Bitcoins dominance is falling because new coins are entering the market with similar claims. Since the beginning of 2020, the share of Bitcoins in the crypto market has dropped from two-thirds to just under one-fifth of the total market capitalization. By contrast, Ether has doubled its stake to over fourteen percent.

Volatility of bitcoin

The price volatility of bitcoin has been the subject of much debate since the cryptocurrency was introduced in 2009. The rise and fall of the price of cryptocurrency have divided the financial community and sparked concerns about its potential as a currency. Although Bitcoin is not entirely stable, it has become less volatile in recent years.

While Bitcoin’s volatility is primarily driven by its popularity, external factors influence its price. One of these external factors is regulation. Recently, the cost of Bitcoin was affected by China’s ban on mining. Such rules are usually short-lived, but they may affect the overall price of the currency.

Volatility in Bitcoin may be a significant concern for new investors, but it is not a reason to shy away from cryptocurrency. The volatility of the currency has many advantages, including its ability to reflect investors’ opinions. While it can make it difficult to predict the price of a particular coin, it is a unique feature of the Bitcoin market and a key feature of its growth. It’s also a feature that highlights the independence of the market.

Increase in market cap of other cryptocurrencies

Although Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most popular cryptocurrencies, over 600 other cryptocurrencies have a market cap of over $100,000. However, several factors prevent cryptocurrency from being mass-adopted by consumers. Some of these factors include that cryptocurrencies are not yet widely accepted.

In addition to the price of a coin, other factors that determine market cap include the cost of production, availability of exchanges, and governance and regulatory environment.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s dominance is falling as crypto volume increases, but it’s not the only reason. New coins entering the market are gaining popularity quickly. This increases competition for the top spot in the market, which is detrimental to BTC’s dominance. Altcoins, cryptocurrencies that banks or governments do not back, can gain popularity and drop out of the market when the hype dies. This could mean that funds from these coins move entirely to BTC or out of the crypto market.