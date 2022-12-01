What online casinos have to offer that’s better than land based ones

In the past, players who wanted to gamble had to look for a land-based casino in their vicinity if they wanted to try their luck playing blackjack, poker, slots, or any other casino game. Nowadays, however, gambling has become much easier to access – with online casinos, you never have to leave the cosiness of your home to play for real money. What do online casinos offer that’s better than physical ones?

Online casinos are convenient and accessible

The biggest advantage of online casinos is that they can be accessed from anywhere in the world – as long as you have a laptop or your mobile phone, as well as an internet connection. All you need to do to start playing is download an app or create an account on an online casino’s website, add funds to your digital wallet, and you’re ready to gamble!

While some may argue that land-based casinos are more fun, since online casinos lack the physical aspect of the games played there, you don’t have to beat the crowds to reach your favourite games, and you don’t risk being swindled by a cheater.

A variety of payment methods

When going to a land-based casino, you are severely limited in how you can pay for your games. Many casinos only accept cash, especially the smaller ones, that you might not have on you. Finding an ATM at the last minute just to play a couple of games can be a real pain, which is exactly why online casinos have such an advantage over physical ones.

Online casinos accept a wide variety of payment methods that you can use to fill your account. Not only can you use your online banking services for easy depositing and withdrawing, but you can also use a credit card and cryptocurrencies to fund your wallet.

Extra bonuses only in online casinos

Finally, online casinos offer some extra bonuses for players, including welcome bonuses that give a percentage bonus on top of your original deposit, giving you additional funds to play with. Many online casinos also offer free daily spins and free games to play where you can win real money without any risk. Mechanisms like bonus buy slots allow users to skip waiting for special features, decreasing the risk and increasing potential rewards.