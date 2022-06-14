WhatsApp users are advised not to click on a scam message offering free Heineken.

Those who receive it are encouraged to click on a link in order to take advantage of the generous offer.

They are then directed to a fraudulent website where they are encouraged to share personal information in order to be eligible for additional prizes.

“Please be advised that a ‘Free Beer’ phishing scam is currently circulating through social networks,” Heineken said.

“This is a scam, and Heineken does not endorse it.”

“Such promotions will always be announced through official Heineken® channels.”

“We do not recommend that consumers click on the link, share personal information, or share the message with their networks.”

Fake messages that appear to be from the retailer claim that the shopper has a package waiting for them and advise them to check it out by clicking on a URL.

However, the link redirects the user to a website claiming to offer discounted mobile phones in an attempt to collect personal information.

It also comes after Santander Bank issued a warning this week about a new “sophisticated” text scam that inserts fake texts into genuine message threads.

The message informs the potential victim that “suspicious activity” has been detected on their account and that they must click on a link in the message to avoid a “lockout.”

However, it is a scam, with the criminals using specialist software to change the sender ID so that it appears to be from the bank, and the message being inserted into a genuine message chain.