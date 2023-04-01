When Pc Jakub Lewandowski Moved To England Six Years Ago, He Didn’t Speak A Word Of English - Uknip





Now he’s fluent in the language, has a string of GCSEs and is on track to gain a degree – all while starting his dream job as a police officer.



“There’s so many things I’m excited about,” said the 21-year-old, who moved to Nottinghamshire from Poland when he father started a new job in 2017.



“I can’t wait to go out there and make a difference. I really want to show what I’ve got and do what I was born to do.”



Jakub joined Nottinghamshire Police in October last year, enrolling onto the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship programme, in partnership with the University of Derby.



Yesterday (31 March 2023), his cohort braved the rain and took part in a passing out parade in front of family and loved ones, having completed their initial training.

It means they are now employed as police officers and will spend the vast majority of the next three years on the frontline with experienced officers, ahead of gaining a Level 6 Degree in Professional Policing Practice.



Jakub is joining the team at Radford Road Police Station and is looking forward to serving the local community.



“I’ve enjoyed training school so much and met so many amazing people – I’ve not had a single bad experience with anyone.



“But now I’m ready to get out there. If I can help just one person, I’ll have made a difference and that’s why I joined the police.”



The former Nottingham College student added: “I know I will never change my mind about this job because it’s something I’ve been dreaming of since I started walking. I feel like I was made to be a police officer.



“Not only have I achieved that dream, I’ll also end up with a degree which is something I’ve always wanted so badly.



“To land my dream job and gain a degree on the side is just amazing.”



Also taking part in yesterday’s passing out parade was PC Annaleise Howell, who was inspired to join the police following a careers event at her college that highlighted the many opportunities available in the police service.



The 19-year-old, who will be based at Oxclose Lane Police Station, said she wanted to be a role model for others to follow.



She said: “I was really impressed with the careers advisor but other black people in the classroom just weren’t interested.



“It was around the time of the George Floyd incident in the United States and I think they just had a negative view of the police.



“I want to help change that. If I have kids one day, I want them to grow up and see more black, Asian and ethnic minorities in the police force.



“Following the talk by the careers advisor, I suddenly had this tunnel vision that was what I wanted to do – I decided that day that I wanted to be a police officer.



“I’m so glad I did apply. As an organisation, Nottinghamshire Police is so supportive. I’ve been helped with my dyslexia, which never happened at school.



“Everyone here has been so friendly and welcoming. My cohort’s amazing too – we all get along so well and have become friends.”

The passing out parade was overseen by Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, who encouraged the cohort to serve with pride, compassion and integrity.Speaking afterwards, he said: “Our new recruits will now deploy across the length and breadth of the county to provide professional, effective and compassionate policing for our communities.“Our officers are rightly held to high standards. Our values of serving with pride, compassion and integrity are at the heart of everything we do.“We are also fully committed to ensuring Nottinghamshire Police continues to make great strides in becoming more representative of the communities we serve, which is why I was pleased to see our latest recruits come from all kinds of backgrounds.“The ever improving representation of our force is a result of the hard work that has been ongoing between Nottinghamshire Police and the local community – and that work is continuing.“Policing is a great career, Nottinghamshire Police is an excellent force and I wish everyone joining us every success in the future.”Recruitment remains open at Nottinghamshire Police and more information can be found here: Careers | Nottinghamshire Police