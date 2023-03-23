When someone says there’s a line inside Aldi this isn’t what you expect

Little booster for when you pay and need to pack your shopping rapidly said one viewer

With another saying they were just preparing themselves for the next Supermarket Sweep

or just earing up for the cashier

These are just some of the comments after the CCTV was uploaded to social media and has been viewed over 350,000 times since it was uploaded after the pair were caught on camera preparing for the check out some of the replies to the couple’s antics will bring a smile to your face.

The short clip took place in a UK Aldi store giving their bag for life a new meaning.