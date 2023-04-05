When the officers returned to their car, they discovered an exotic bird perched on its blue lights

Wednesday, April 5, 2023
by uknip247

On Tuesday morning, the officers found themselves up before the beak in Wolverhampton.

Concerned the avian anomaly was someone’s missing pet, they launched an appeal.

And how did they get the word out about the unusual feathered find? Of course, through Twitter.

Officers said they found the bird in a force car park on Bilston Street, using the hashtag “one in custody,” and added, “We are taking good care of him after speaking with an RSPCA official and getting some advice.”

Officers are looking for the bird’s owner.
However, no information has been provided as to how the animal – possibly a love bird – came to bring a splash of colour to the city.

Despite its green color, this particular visitor may be classified as a bluebird due to its preference for perching.

It’s also unclear why the little flyer chose to take a break in a police car.

Any answer would be impromptu. But could the feathered companion have escaped life behind bars and, tired of being on the run, felt compelled to surrender?

If so, what was the offence? Perhaps it was caught in the Trill with a hand. And the penalty would almost certainly be to do some bird.

