A misconduct hearing found that the actions of former Acting Police Sergeant James O’Sullivan, formally attached to North West Command Unit, breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to ‘authority, respect and courtesy’ and ‘discreditable conduct’. Had he still been serving, he would have been dismissed without notice.

On 27 July 2020, former APS O’Sullivan was off duty in a pub in NW1 with a junior female colleague. While in the pub, former APS O’Sullivan made inappropriate sexual comments toward the female officer. He also showed her an explicit image and made lewd gestures towards her.

The matter was reported and investigated by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

Former APS O’Sullivan resigned on 6 November 2022. Prior to this date, he was on restricted duties.

North West BCU commander, Detective Superintendent Barry Loader, said: “I would like to commend the officers who came forward to report O’Sullivan’s actions. I hope this sends a clear message that inappropriate behaviour will not be tolerated in the Police Service.”

APS O’Sullivan will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.