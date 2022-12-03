Saturday, December 3, 2022
Saturday, December 3, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Former Officer Would Have Been Dismissed Following A Professional Standards Investigation Into A Complaint Made By A Colleague
Home BREAKING While in the pub, former APS O’Sullivan made inappropriate sexual comments toward the female officer

While in the pub, former APS O’Sullivan made inappropriate sexual comments toward the female officer

by @uknip247

 

A misconduct hearing found that the actions of former Acting Police Sergeant James O’Sullivan, formally attached to North West Command Unit, breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to ‘authority, respect and courtesy’ and ‘discreditable conduct’. Had he still been serving, he would have been dismissed without notice.

On 27 July 2020, former APS O’Sullivan was off duty in a pub in NW1 with a junior female colleague. While in the pub, former APS O’Sullivan made inappropriate sexual comments toward the female officer. He also showed her an explicit image and made lewd gestures towards her.

The matter was reported and investigated by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

Former APS O’Sullivan resigned on 6 November 2022. Prior to this date, he was on restricted duties.

North West BCU commander, Detective Superintendent Barry Loader, said: “I would like to commend the officers who came forward to report O’Sullivan’s actions. I hope this sends a clear message that inappropriate behaviour will not be tolerated in the Police Service.”

APS O’Sullivan will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are looking to identify a man after a stabbing in Lewisham

Detectives investigating the murders of two 16-year-olds in south London have charged...

A leading expert believes that less mixing between children as a result...

The United States has unveiled its latest high-tech strategic bomber – the...

If you follow Stacey Solomon on social media, you’ll already know that...

Officers are issuing an image of a man they want speak to...

A man has appeared in court charged over an incident where an...

Charlene Ripley is wanted in connection with a recall to prison

Emergency services called to a person trapped under a train at London...

Police release CCTV images after coach driver attacked

A man In his 20’s was taken to hospital after the shooting...

A man arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Ipswich...