Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING While the UK is experiencing a housing crisis, with many families struggling to find affordable housing, the issue of short-term vacation rentals has also become a growing concern in recent years

While the UK is experiencing a housing crisis, with many families struggling to find affordable housing, the issue of short-term vacation rentals has also become a growing concern in recent years

by uknip247

There has been an increase in the number of second homeowners renting out their properties as holiday lets in popular tourist destinations such as Cornwall and the Lake District. While this may benefit the local economy, it has also resulted in a housing shortage, driving up prices and making it difficult for people to find suitable housing.
The government’s proposal to require planning permission for second homeowners who use their homes as vacation rentals could be viewed as a positive step towards resolving this issue. The government hopes to create more affordable housing for local families by limiting the number of short-term rentals available. A holiday rental registration scheme could also help councils collect data and better understand the impact of short-term housing on their communities.
The proposal, however, has been met with criticism from some quarters. Critics argue that it is anti-business and will discourage tourism investment. They also advocate for the government to focus on building new homes rather than restricting the use of existing ones.
Finally, the success of this proposal will be determined by how it is implemented and whether or not it is effective in meeting its goals. It could be a positive move if it helps to increase the availability of affordable housing for local families while still allowing the tourism industry to thrive. However, if it simply adds more bureaucracy and red tape to the sector or drives investors away, it may not be the best solution.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel Lodge hotel in South East London evacuated after suspect package was found

A 17-year-old youngster is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in north London, the capital’s latest act of juvenile violence...

During his brief visit to Northern Ireland, US President Joe Biden emphasised the importance of regional political compromise, as well as the benefits of...

Rosamund Pike and Hugh Laurie star in poignant and heart-breaking audio drama People Who Knew Me coming to BBC Sounds

Full-back Emma Sing has been named to England’s starting lineup for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations match against Wales

Detectives have issued CCTV images of two women who could have information that may assist with their enquiries following an alleged theft from an...

North Korea launched a missile on Thursday morning, causing confusion in northern Japan, where an evacuation order was issued and then retracted within 30...

Three men have been charged with fraud offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a website which enabled criminals to subvert...

Ben Foakes will miss Surrey’s County Championship match against Hampshire due to a minor back injury

For the first time a new study has confirmed droughts across the world are developing more rapidly as a result of climate change

The recent controversy surrounding the White Hart Inn, a pub in Greys, Essex, has sparked a discussion about the appropriateness of displaying golliwog dolls...

Fantastic news for Harry Potter fans!

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More