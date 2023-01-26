Whilst no prosecutions are being brought against individuals, the eight dogs remain in the custody of police

Thursday, January 26, 2023
by uknip247

Following the death of a 28-year-old woman in a reported dog attack at Gravelly Hill in Caterham on January 12, a file is being prepared for the Surrey Coroner.
The woman’s family and the owners of the seized dogs have both been notified.
A post-mortem examination was performed last week, and an inquest will be held by the Surrey Coroner.
While no charges are being brought against individuals, the eight dogs remain in police custody and will be subjected to additional forensic testing. It has been established that none of the dogs are prohibited breeds.
“This is a tragic incident in which a young woman lost her life,” said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Josephine Horner. I understand it has caused considerable concern in the community, and I thank everyone for their patience while we conducted our investigations. The criminal investigation is now complete, and the information gathered will be forwarded to the Surrey Coroner to aid in the coronial process.” The dogs are still being cared for at private kennels to ensure their well-being, and their owners are kept informed. We understand that forensic work is a difficult and uncertain process for them.”

