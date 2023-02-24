Whitehall in lockdown after suspect package

This afternoon, a major Central London road was closed due to a’suspect package’ (Friday, February 24).

As of 1.19pm, the road near Trafalgar Square was reportedly closed by City of London Police.

Due to a police incident from A3212 Whitehall (Trafalgar Square) to Haymarket, the A4 Cockspur Street/Pall Mall East is closed in both directions with long delays and queueing traffic.

According to traffic cameras, police have closed the road while they investigate a suspicious package.

More information has been requested from the Metropolitan Police.