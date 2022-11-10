Professional footballers are among the most popular sports personalities in the world. Good footballers push and influence their teams to win trophies in their various leagues. With the FIFA Qatar 2022 world Cup only some weeks away, these footballers are expected to make a difference for their various countries.

So, who are the best footballers of 2022?

Many criteria are used to measure what makes “the best footballer”. They include goals, assists and the impact they have on their teams. Let’s discuss the best footballers in 2022.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is a Senegalese international who used to play for Liverpool football club in England. After having an amazing 2021/2022 season with Liverpool scoring 21 goals in all competitions, the striker asked for a pay rise from his employers. He is doing well now with Bayern Munich.

Karim Benzema

Benzema is considered by many to be the best football player in the world in 2022. He had an excellent 2021/2022 season with Real Madrid leading them to win the League Title and champions league. With 43 goals in the 2021/2022 season, he was awarded the best player by football authorities. With his team France going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he is one of the top players to watch out for.

Mohamed Salah

Mo-salah representing Egypt is called by many one of the best players in the world Cup. Unfortunately, Salah will miss Qatar 2022 because Egypt was edged out by Senegal in the qualification stage. Salah has had a wonderful season with Liverpool, scoring more than 31 goals alone. It isn’t just about his goals, Salah has a way of influencing his team to victory. He is one of the top earners in Liverpool and rightfully so.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is among the top 5 strikers in the world. He is so good that footballing giants such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, and PSG want him. Kane has always scored 20 goals per season for more than three seasons now. This is a deadly striker that always comes alive on national duty, all defenders are always wary of facing this big English striker.

Erling Haaland

When you are asking for one of the most complete strikers in 2021/2022, then Haaland is his name. This Former Borussia Dortmund player is a beast in box 18. A big lad from Norway who is already terrifying defenders in the English premier league. His odds to score are always low as he has already amassed 15 goals this season alone. Unfortunately, this Manchester City player won't be going to the World Cup because Norway didn't qualify for their group.

Kevin De Brune

For football lovers seeking a genius with amazing technical ability, mental brilliance, and great vision, then KDB is a sure bet. This Belgium player is a complete player who will be at the World Cup. He is sure to have more than 16 assists per season.

Anytime De Brune doesn’t play, his absence is always felt by his team. Although he is 32, he is tough and stronger than even younger players. His fitness level is high and if Belgium is going to surprise the world, then De Brune will be at the end of it.

Kylian Mbappe

While Haaland is being tipped by many to win the next balloon d’or award, Kylian isn’t far behind. This is arguably the highest-paid footballer in the world and France’s golden boy. Mbappe is young, fast, and has an eye for gold. Real Madrid is still fuming about his rejection and is doing everything to get him to the Santiago stadium. Kylian had 39 goals for PSG last season and rearing to go for more.

He will be the arrowhead for the French football team and, with the kind of squad that "Les bleus" have, he will surely score many goals in Qatar. If you are also rooting for France, then pray that this player stays fit.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is a Polish player that has done very well for Bayern Munich over the years. With about 34 goals last season, this is one of the best players to grace football. However, he is now playing for Barcelona, scoring many goals for them. It was unfortunate that a player of his calibre hasn't been able to win the best footballer of the year award. He has pace, good on the air, and has immense technical ability.

While there are many good footballers, the above are the best of 2022. With the World Cup coming up soon, you will want to keep an eye on some of these players.