Who is likely to win the FIFA World Cup in 2022?

It’s difficult to know who will the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The event will start on November 20 and end on December 18. Predicting the winner of the World Cup won’t be easy because there are many heavyweights, and upsets are bound to happen. In this article, we will be looking at favourites, contenders, and pretenders.

The Qatar 2022 Favorites

If you want to bet on the world Cup, here are the favourites tipped online bookies:

France

The defending champions of the World Cup are the French national team and they remain the top team in the tournament. Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, and Raphael Varane remain the core players of this team. Let’s not forget the fast-rising Leipzig striker, Christopher Nkunku.

England

The Three Lions are still one of the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar. While it’s true they have been struggling in recent times, they have young players who are ready to take the world by storm. Captained by the electric Harry Kane, this team will surprise many at the World Cup. They have the Young Bukayo Saka, Bellingham, and Manchester United’s Sacho.

If you add the experienced Raheem sterling, Toney, Eric Dier, Luke Shaw, and Chelsea Mason Mount, you have a good squad. There are FIFA world cup betting sites that have predicted this team will go far in this tournament. While we can’t outrightly say that they will win the tournament, they are a team to watch out for.

Brazil

Brazil remains the most successful nation when it comes to the FIFA World Cup. Writing off this team will be a very bad idea. With a team spearheaded by Neymar, you are sure of getting more goals. The young Vincinus will be going to his first world Cup so expect some pace and trickery.

The in-form Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus remains a big name who is likely to go to Qatar and betting sites have said he will chip in some goals at the tournament. Brazil is presently ranked at No 1 and it will be a big upset if they don’t make it to the semi-finals at least.

Argentina

Among the favourites is another South American team, Argentina. This will likely be the last World Cup of the magical Lionel Messi, so expect him to be at his best. Other top players are Paulo Dybala and Aston Villa Eminino Martinez. The odds of winning for the Argentine squad are pretty high based on their current form.

Contenders at the World Cup in Qatar

Aside from the above-mentioned favourites, some other top nations at the 2022 tournament are:

Belgium

Belgium has one of the best squads in the world with the likes of Kevin De Brune, Lukaku, Eden and Torgan hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Tielemans. A team led by the experienced Roberto Martinez is expected to push for the cup after many failed attempts. If you are into world Cup betting, then staking on the Red Devils to reach the semi-finals is a good deal.

Germany

While Germany remains a major household name when it comes to football, they have underperformed in recent times. The odds of winning the World Cup for Belgium are pretty average, although they have a good squad. With the fast Sergey Gnabry, quick-footed Havertz, and experienced Manuel Nuer, they are expected to make a push for the cup.

Portugal

Portugal is also another good nation tipped by many betting sites to do well in Qatar 2022. At 37, this will surely be the last World Cup of the enigmatic Cristiano Ronaldo, so expect the player to turn up. Coached by Fernando Santos and a highly experienced manager, expect this team to surprise people.

Pretenders

Like how Greece surprised the world in euro 2004, some teams might shock everyone in Qatar:

Croatia

Croatia is also one of the underrated teams coming to this tournament. When you check the official FIFA site, you will see why a team filled with Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, and Luca sucic is heavily rated. The odds given by online bookies for this team to reach far is pretty good. Managed by the tactical Zlatko Dalić, expect a compact team to show up in this tournament.

Switzerland

The Swiss national team is also another underdog coming into this tournament. Captained by the great Granit Xhaka, the Swiss team is ready to cause upsets. With a manager such as Murat Yakin, expect a compact and counter-attacking side. They have always proven stubborn when faced with stronger teams like Spain, Netherlands, and Brazil.

Soccer lovers and football punters looking forward to the Qatar 2022 world Cup should consider some of the teams mentioned above. While we can’t state categorically the team that will win, the teams mentioned above are the ones to look out for.