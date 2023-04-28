Wildlife rescue service called to scene of Canada Goose killing in Hailsham

In a shocking incident on April 25th, 2023, a group of teenage boys were alleged to have injured and killed a beautiful Canada Goose at Common Pond in Hailsham. The East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) was immediately called to the scene, but unfortunately, the poor creature had already passed away.

Video footage was captured, showing the teenagers fleeing the scene. This footage has been handed over to the police as evidence in the case, with reference number 383250423.

The East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service has urged anyone who witnesses animal cruelty or finds an injured animal to contact them immediately for assistance. They can be reached on their 24-hour emergency line at 0300-10-26-999