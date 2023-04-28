Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Wildlife rescue service called to scene of Canada Goose killing in Hailsham

Wildlife rescue service called to scene of Canada Goose killing in Hailsham

by uknip247
Wildlife Rescue Service Called To Scene Of Canada Goose Killing In Hailsham

In a shocking incident on April 25th, 2023, a group of teenage boys were alleged to have injured and killed a beautiful Canada Goose at Common Pond in Hailsham. The East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) was immediately called to the scene, but unfortunately, the poor creature had already passed away.

Video footage was captured, showing the teenagers fleeing the scene. This footage has been handed over to the police as evidence in the case, with reference number 383250423.

The East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service has urged anyone who witnesses animal cruelty or finds an injured animal to contact them immediately for assistance. They can be reached on their 24-hour emergency line at 0300-10-26-999

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Homophobic abuse at Amex Stadium leads to conviction

The recent verdict in the case of four carers found guilty of ill-treating patients at a secure hospital highlights the ongoing challenges faced by...

RAC ‘springs’ to the aid of more than 10,000 drivers who suffered pothole-related breakdowns

Tens of thousands in drugs and cash seized in Crawley

Landmark concussion guidance for grassroots sport published

Totton hit-and-run suspect sentenced to more than seven years in prison

Can you help Police to find Angela Elcock who’s missing from #Westcliff?

Teenager assaulted were you a Good Samaritan?

Three men have been sentenced to life imprisonment following the murder of Dawid Such in Southampton in July 2022

A 17-year-old boy has been given a life sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder following a serious assault in Benhall in October 2022...

Detectives investigating the murder of Tyrese Miller in Mitcham have charged four men

Pedestrian escapes serious injuries after collision involving a fire engine near Oxford Street

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.