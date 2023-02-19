will There Be A Fall In House Prices In 2023?

As we enter 2023, we have seen a 0.6% decrease in house prices from December 2022 to January 2023 according to Nationwide. Overall, though, annual house price growth remains (just about) positive, with house prices still 1.1% higher than they were in January 2022. However, this is still a decline in comparison to annual growth in December 2022 (2.8%) and the 3.2% growth seen in August 2022.

After the meteoric rise in house prices in 2021 – which has only happened twice to such an extent in comparison to earnings in the last 120 years – it seemed unlikely that we would be able to sustain such a level of growth going into 2022. And this was without taking into account the turbulence of the cost-of-living crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the early part of 2022.

With low interest rates, competitive mortgage options and the stamp duty holiday no longer available to homebuyers, only the increased disparity between housing supply and demand kept house prices on an even keel in the first half of 2022. We continued to see an increase in annual house price growth in the UK to July 2022, when the twelfth successive monthly increase saw growth hit 11%. Since then, we have seen annual house price growth drop consistently, and in the wake of the disastrous mini budget released in September 2022, we saw the first monthly decline in house prices since July 2021 in October 2022 whilst mortgage rates surged to their highest level since 2010. The number of property transactions taking place was also on the decline, with a 2.6% decrease from November to December 2022.

So, what is likely to happen to house prices in 2023?

Thanks to rates of inflation which haven’t been seen for over 40 years, our incomes are more stretched than ever. Whilst this is having a significant impact on our day to day living expenses, there has also been a knock-on effect on our ability to purchase property, as many mortgage rates which were less than 1% in 2021 have risen to over 5% and we have seen mortgage repayments hit 39% of our take-home pay.

In an effort to curb spiralling inflation, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the interest rate from 3.5% to 4% on 2 February 2023, the tenth time the base rate has risen since December 2021 and our highest interest rate in the UK since 2008. This has meant that mortgage affordability remains a major issue for both existing homeowners – especially those on tracker and variable rate mortgages – and those households wanting to take their first step onto the property ladder in 2023.

Indeed, tenants in the private rental sector have seen their monthly rent costs rise at their fastest rate since 2005, with monthly housing costs now 8% higher for tenants than homeowners repaying a mortgage. With the end of the help to buy equity loan scheme on 31 March 2023 as well, this means saving the requisite deposit for a home is becoming beyond reach for many UK households.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Even though we will still feel the impact of rising mortgage rates in 2023, rates are beginning to fall again as mortgage lenders gain more confidence in the market and the growth in average private sector earnings has risen solidly above house price growth to 7%, putting buyers in a better position as house prices continue to fall.

Industry experts such as Rightmove and estate agents Knight Frank and Savills are predicting a decrease in house prices of between 2-10% in 2023, with the forecast to mid-2024 suggesting a decline of around 10%, putting us back to pre-pandemic figures. Longer term, the picture is more optimistic, with Savills suggesting a base rate of 1.75% in 2026 and an overall house price growth of 6.2% across the next 5 years, with regional variations of -1.7% – 11.7% between London and the North, respectively.

So, if you have plans to sell your property in the near future, researching local house prices will give you the clearest picture of what is happening in your area, and it also makes sense to keep track of your own home’s value using an online valuation tool (such as this one from Yopa) which takes into account current market trends and local and national sold prices. When it comes to buying a new property, now more than ever it is imminently sensible to think about the long-term potential of your new home to avoid getting caught out in the peaks and troughs of the property market.