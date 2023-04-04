Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Wiltshire Air Ambulance has sadly reported that much-admired pilot, Rob Collingwood has died

Wiltshire Air Ambulance has sadly reported that much-admired pilot, Rob Collingwood has died

by uknip247

Wiltshire Air Ambulance is deeply saddened to report that our much-admired pilot, Rob Collingwood, died earlier today (4 April 2023) after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 42.

Rob joined Wiltshire Air Ambulance in 2016 after serving in the British Army for over ten years, flying Lynx helicopters in the Army Air Corps. He also spent a year flying to oil rigs in the North Sea.

Rob enjoyed his time at the charity, and the staff adored him. He was ecstatic about our cause and understood the value of working as part of a team.

He had a genuine interest in environmental sustainability, a strong faith, and was always upbeat.

Most importantly, Rob enjoyed feeding the team his famous South African braais (barbeques).

At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Rob’s wife, children, family, and friends. During this time of mourning, the charity will be there for all of our employees.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has been disqualified from driving for six months

Another prisoner has absconded from HMP Sudbury bringing the total number of prisoners to have gone missing in the last 12 months to at...

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years, with a further five years extended sentence, after being found guilty of a series of...

Police in King’s Lynn, Norfolk are appealing for witnesses after a group of youths were seen smashing the eggs of a swan’s nest

The killing of pro-war Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky has shocked Russia and a suspect has been charged with terrorism in connection to the attack

Former president Donald Trump has been arrested and appeared in court to deny 34 charges against him

A man from Barnsley has received a criminal behaviour order for abusing the 999 system

Police are looking for 53 year-old Malcolm Garrett who’s missing from Braintree

Detectives investigating an incident of sexual assault in Leicester are trying to identify this man

A man and woman from Lowestoft have been jailed for a total of six years for drug dealing offences

A woman who was the victim of domestic violence has said how the incident left her heartbroken after her former partner was jailed for...

A mother and her boyfriend have been convicted over the death of her “happy, busy and good little” two-year-old girl

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More