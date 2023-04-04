Wiltshire Air Ambulance has sadly reported that much-admired pilot, Rob Collingwood has died

Wiltshire Air Ambulance is deeply saddened to report that our much-admired pilot, Rob Collingwood, died earlier today (4 April 2023) after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 42.

Rob joined Wiltshire Air Ambulance in 2016 after serving in the British Army for over ten years, flying Lynx helicopters in the Army Air Corps. He also spent a year flying to oil rigs in the North Sea.

Rob enjoyed his time at the charity, and the staff adored him. He was ecstatic about our cause and understood the value of working as part of a team.

He had a genuine interest in environmental sustainability, a strong faith, and was always upbeat.

Most importantly, Rob enjoyed feeding the team his famous South African braais (barbeques).

At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Rob’s wife, children, family, and friends. During this time of mourning, the charity will be there for all of our employees.