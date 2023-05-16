Wiltshire Multimillionaire Snubs Ferrari, Buys Lamborghini Instead

A Wiltshire-based multimillionaire, Matt Fiddes, known for his global martial arts franchise and his previous role as Michael Jackson’s bodyguard, has made headlines after purchasing a Lamborghini Aventador for £300,000. Fiddes decided to snub Ferrari after claiming that he was ignored by staff at their Swindon dealership earlier this year due to his outfit, a red tracksuit.

Swindon Multimillionaire Snubs Ferrari, Buys Lamborghini Instead

Taking to social media, Fiddes shared photos of his new luxury ride, stating that he hopes to inspire young people and demonstrate that they can achieve their own successes in life. The 43-year-old entrepreneur, who left school without qualifications and still struggles with writing, has built a successful empire and wants others to know that they can do the same.

Swindon Multimillionaire Snubs Ferrari, Buys Lamborghini Instead

In his social media posts, Fiddes said, “You may get knocked back, struggle with learning, fail to get the grades you want, go through tough times, be trolled or bullied for being different. But, you can make your own successes in life. I still can’t write and failed all school exams! I’ve built up a global business and property empire with an incredible team around me just with pure passion and determination! Anything is possible!”

Swindon Multimillionaire Snubs Ferrari, Buys Lamborghini Instead

While expressing his pride in his achievements, Fiddes also humorously mentioned that his new Lamborghini might spend more time in the garage than on the road due to its powerful performance.

Fiddes claimed that he decided to purchase a Lamborghini after allegedly being overlooked by staff at Ferrari when he visited their dealership wearing a tracksuit. However, a spokesperson for Ferrari denied his claims, stating that there was only a brief delay in serving him due to high levels of showroom traffic.

Regardless of the initial incident, Matt Fiddes remains focused on motivating and inspiring others with his story of success, encouraging individuals to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles along the way.