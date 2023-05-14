Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023

Wiltshire Police Appeals for Witnesses in Hit-and-Run Incident in Swindon

by uknip247
Wiltshire Police is seeking the assistance of the public in an appeal for witnesses after a woman was struck by a car in Swindon. The incident took place on May 12, between 11:30 pm and midnight, when a woman in her twenties was hit from behind by a car on Mannington Lane, resulting in severe injuries to her arm.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle initially stopped at the scene and inquired if the victim required an ambulance. However, the driver failed to remain at the location following the incident, leaving the injured woman in need of help.

Officers are now appealing for the driver to come forward and provide necessary information or for anyone who may have knowledge about the driver’s identity to come forward and contact them. The driver is described as a white male in his forties, with dark brown hair.

In addition, Wiltshire Police is requesting any witnesses who were present during the incident or individuals who may possess potential dashcam footage from around that time to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could aid in this case, please contact Wiltshire Police at 101, quoting reference number 54230049990.

