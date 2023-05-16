Wiltshire Police Opens Recruitment for Non-Degree Entry Route to Join the Force

Wiltshire Police has announced its recruitment campaign for police officers, inviting candidates to join through the Initial Police Learning Development Programme (IPLDP) non-degree entry route. This opportunity is aimed at individuals who aspire to become police officers but prefer not to pursue a degree-level qualification concurrently.

The recruitment is open to all interested applicants, including those seeking to transfer their applications from other police forces, individuals from various careers such as Special Constables, Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), and those with military backgrounds.

Successful candidates will commence the two-year training programme in November 2023. The training begins with a 20-week period at the Learning and Development Department at Devizes Police Headquarters, followed by placement in one of the Community Policing Teams within the county.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills QPM emphasized the force’s commitment to actively recruit police officers into Wiltshire Police, adding that this recruitment campaign offers a non-degree entry route. The force aims to attract individuals from diverse backgrounds, problem solvers, and those who are dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities.

DCC Mills encourages anyone considering a career change to visit the Wiltshire Police website for more information and to submit an application.

The starting salary for successful candidates will be £23,556. Those who have already completed their initial training and obtained Independent Patrol Status will receive a starting salary of £26,682.

The application deadline is set for 11.55 pm on Sunday, 21 May 2023.

Applicants must meet specific criteria, including being at least 17 years old upon application and a British citizen, EU/European Economic Area (EEA) national, Commonwealth citizen, or foreign national with indefinite leave to remain or pre-settled/settled status in the UK. Additionally, applicants must have resided in the UK for the past three years and possess passes in English and Mathematics GCSE or equivalent qualifications.

Other eligibility requirements include holding a full manual UK or EU driving license, having a good character with no criminal convictions, being in good health both physically and mentally, and not having any piercings or tattoos that may cause offence.

The IPLDP entry route offered by Wiltshire Police provides an alternative for individuals who do not wish to pursue a degree-level qualification alongside their police constable role. This interim option precedes the introduction of a new national non-degree entry route into policing, scheduled to be introduced by the College of Policing in 2024.

Wiltshire Police is dedicated to improving representation across various aspects, such as gender, ethnicity, sexuality, religion, and community. The force’s Positive Action Team assists individuals from underrepresented groups during the application process, ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates.

To learn more about becoming a Wiltshire Police Officer, including eligibility criteria, entry routes, training, and to submit an application, interested individuals can visit the police officer recruitment page on the Wiltshire Police website.

The force looks forward to receiving applications and strengthening its team with dedicated individuals committed to serving and protecting the community.