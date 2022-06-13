The National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) coordinated the nationwide campaign, which was designed to give people in possession of firearms the opportunity to turn them in. Due to legislative changes in 2021, the surrender included antique guns that were legally held prior to the changes. The police department also encouraged citizens to turn in decommissioned firearms that could be converted and reactivated into a working weapon and used for criminal purposes.

The following weapons were surrendered:

12 shotguns, one sawed off, and ten handguns, including a Walther PPK (as favoured by James Bond)

6 rifles, including a WWII-era Mauser K98 (poor condition)

7 air rifles and pistols

4 BB guns

one crossbow

“Every weapon taken off our streets can save a life or prevent serious injury,” said Sgt Bill Monk of Specialist Operations. The public’s surrender of weapons and ammunition in May will keep them out of the wrong hands.”

“Criminals could have used the realistic-looking imitation weapons to instil fear in our communities because people simply wouldn’t know the difference between a replica gun or BB gun and a working handgun if confronted with one.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who has turned in unwanted or unused weapons for safe disposal and for helping to make Wiltshire and Swindon safer.”

If you have information about people involved in illegal firearms, please contact Wiltshire Police via the website’s reporting section or by dialling 101. In an emergency, dial 999.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.