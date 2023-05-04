Wimbledon blaze Live: Sixty firefighters called to tackle a blaze at a Timber merchant in South Wimbledon

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire on Lombard Road in #SouthWimbledon.

Crews were called just before 3pm on Thursday 4th May 2023 to Lawson Timber after the blaze ripped through the business premises. The cause of the blaze is understood to be under investigation.

Three hose reels and one jet is in use as crews attempt to contain the blaze.

Road closures have been put in place by Officers from the Met Police and local bus services have been put on diversion.

More to follow