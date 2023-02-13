Witnesses are being urged to come forward following two related crimes in the Biddenden area

Unknown offenders are reported to have used a hammer to smash the front room windows of a property in Cheeselands around 6.30pm on Monday 6 February 2023. A garden shed was allegedly set on fire in nearby Sandeman Way around the same time.

Two males wearing dark clothing were seen fleeing the scene, and officers are now looking for any other witnesses who can assist with the investigation.

Anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage is encouraged to contact the appeal line at 01843 222289 and quote reference 46/23159/23 for the Cheeselands incident or 46/23156/23 for the Sandeman Way incident.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill out an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.