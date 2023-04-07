With the Easter holidays well underway, several restaurants in the UK are offering free meals for children or meals for just £1 during half-term

From cafes and pubs to supermarket restaurants, there is a range of popular places providing this fantastic deal.

For instance, customers of TGI Friday’s can avail themselves of a free meal for their new and current Rewards Members, valid from March 28th to April 16th. However, adults must first order a main meal before kids can receive the free meal. The restaurant also has a range of options, including their Bacon Cheeseburger, hot dog, and fizzy fruit cooler.

Another popular restaurant offering great discounts is Bill’s, which provides a “Kids Eat Free” offer for up to two children from Monday, April 3rd, until Friday, April 14th. One adult must order a main dish (breakfast, lunch, or dinner), and the meal will be provided for the kids. The “family faves” menu for kids includes buttermilk pancakes, mac and cheese, and fish finger and chips. Meanwhile, Bella Italia is giving children a chance to eat for just £1 if an adult purchases a main meal from Monday to Thursday from 4-6 pm, and the offer is only valid for children between the ages of two and 11.

Apart from restaurants that offer specific deals like these, some other establishments have been providing deals for kids. IKEA, for instance, is now offering selected meals from 95p, which is available every day from 11 am at their cafes. Beefeater provides free breakfast for kids with its all-you-can-eat deal, which is served with a freshly cooked full English or continental favorites type of breakfast. Additionally, customers of Preto can take advantage of the “Children eat free” deal (for a maximum of one child) when dining with a full-paying adult from midday during summer, every weekend, and every weekday from 4 pm during half-term only.

The cost of living crisis has become a severe issue of concern lately. In 2022, teachers in England reported an increase in students who could not afford school meals, lack warm clothing, and struggle to concentrate in class due to this crisis.

A survey conducted on 6,200 state school teachers revealed that they were seeing “serious issues linked to the cost of living crisis.” Approximately 52% of teachers found an increase in students that were not eligible for free school meals.