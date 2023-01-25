Within 24 hours of a burglary being reported to Kent Police, a suspected thief was arrested and charged.

Officers were called to a pharmacy in Station Road, Tenterden, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, after a report that it had been broken into.

A quantity of medication was reported stolen.

Working with CCTV operators, officers quickly conducted investigations in the area, leading to the arrest of a man by 5.30 a.m.

On the same day, William Astin, 24, of Station Road, Tenterden, was charged with burglary.

He was released on bail and ordered to appear in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 22.