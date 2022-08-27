Officers are asking witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward in the aftermath of a fatal road traffic collision in Portland.

Dorset Police received a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Portland Beach Road involving a white Honda motorcycle at 2.43am on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The motorcycle’s rider, a man in his fifties from Nottinghamshire, was taken to hospital for treatment. He later died in hospital, and his next of kin has been notified.

The road is currently closed to allow emergency personnel to respond to the incident safely.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said traffic unit Sergeant Lee Savage.

An investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident, and I am asking anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have relevant dashcam footage to please come forward.”

“I am especially interested in speaking with anyone who drove through the area between 2 a.m. and 2.45 a.m. and may have important dashcam footage to help my investigation.”

Finally, I’d like to thank the public for their understanding and patience while the road is closed. This is absolutely necessary in order for us to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via the website www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting incident number 27:76. Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

