Witness and footage appeal after shooting

Police appealing for witnesses and further footage following a shooting in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton at the weekend.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV and video footage from the area as enquiries continue after a woman was injured in Bitterne Drive at around 1am on Sunday.

Thankfully her injuries are not believed to be serious and today she remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Officers have also been speaking with witnesses and our local St Peters & Park team has stepped up their patrols to support the community.

Anyone who can help further with our enquiries or who has phone footage or dashcam is asked to call us on 101 or message us on Live Chat through our website.

Please quote, log 190 of 23 April. Want to pass on information but not say who you are? Speak 100% anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.