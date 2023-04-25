Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Witness and footage appeal after shooting

Witness and footage appeal after shooting

by uknip247

Police appealing for witnesses and further footage following a shooting in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton at the weekend.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV and video footage from the area as enquiries continue after a woman was injured in Bitterne Drive at around 1am on Sunday.

Thankfully her injuries are not believed to be serious and today she remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Officers have also been speaking with witnesses and our local St Peters & Park team has stepped up their patrols to support the community.

Anyone who can help further with our enquiries or who has phone footage or dashcam is asked to call us on 101 or message us on Live Chat through our website.

Please quote, log 190 of 23 April. Want to pass on information but not say who you are? Speak 100% anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who admitted causing the death of one of his car passengers following a collision in Cressing has been jailed for four years...

Police are appealing for information on two teenage girls who have been reported missing from Leeds

Detectives have secured justice for the victim of a terrifying ordeal after a man forced his way into his home before attempting to stab...

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Daniel

Police searching for a missing woman have found a body in Hugglescote

A Portsmouth woman has been sentenced for multiple high-value thefts in the Lymington area in January and February earlier this year

Hampshire’s toughest Family Court The honourable Judge Helen Black who sat in Portsmouth has retired

Officers investigating a suspected stabbing in Southampton on Sunday have charged a man

An emotional funeral service has this afternoon taken place in Aldershot for a much-loved Son, Husband, Grandad and friend to many, Firefighter Arron Jepp...

Officers investigating two indecent exposure incidents: They are appealing for information

A woman has died after falling from height in Eltham

The Brixton O2 Academy may close indefinitely after the Met Police asked the council to revoke the venue’s operator’s licence following a catastrophic crowd...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.