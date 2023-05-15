Witness Appeal after Road Rage Incident Leaves Pensioner Injured

Blidworth, 15 May 2023 – Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a vicious assault on a pensioner in what appears to be a road rage incident. The victim, a man in his 70s, was attacked shortly after sounding his car horn at another driver who had cut across him.

The incident took place in Belle Vue Lane, Blidworth, when the pensioner stopped his car after the other driver pulled up behind him. The aggressor got out of his vehicle, approached the pensioner’s car, and began banging on the window while shouting at him.

In an attempt to document the situation, the pensioner got out of his car to take a photograph of the aggressor’s registration number. However, this action led to the assailant punching the pensioner in the face at least once before leaving the scene.

Following the assault, the victim returned home, and his family immediately took him to the hospital. Medical scans revealed multiple fractures to his jaw, cheekbone, and eye socket. Fortunately, his injuries are not considered life-altering or life-threatening.

Shortly after the incident, which occurred around 11 am on Sunday morning, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He is currently in custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price of Nottinghamshire Police urged anyone who witnessed the assault or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward. She described the assault as “very nasty and cowardly” and emphasized the importance of witnesses in assisting the ongoing investigation.

The detective added, “The investigation remains active, and I would encourage anyone who witnessed the assault, or has dashcam or mobile phone footage, to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police at 101, quoting crime reference 23*292837. Alternatively, they can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 [number]. The investigation continues, and the police are determined to bring those responsible to justice.