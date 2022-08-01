Two men were seriously injured in a potential collision on Salisbury Plain, prompting a witness appeal.

The hospital called the police earlier today (01/08) after two patients were admitted with serious injuries.

Officers believe they were involved in a collision on Salisbury Plain and are asking anyone with information to contact us.

Please call 101 if you see an abandoned vehicle or a suspected crash site.

We are asking for the public’s assistance after two people were seriously injured in or near Salisbury Plain as a result of a possible road traffic collision.

Salisbury District Hospital called the police around 5.45 a.m. this morning (01/08) after two patients were admitted with serious injuries.

The patients, both men, are believed to have been involved in a collision, but the circumstances are unclear and we have been unable to confirm the details.

We believe the collision happened somewhere in the south-eastern part of Salisbury Plain, possibly near Bulford.

“We are working hard to understand more about the circumstances that led to these two men being injured,” said Sergeant Alanna Wakeford of the Amesbury Community Policing Team. “We have already begun searching the local area.”

“However, because this is a large search area, we are asking anyone who has seen anything suspicious, such as a potential crash site or an abandoned vehicle, to please contact us.”

“We believe the men were travelling in a smaller 4×4 type vehicle, possibly a Suzuki, and we are especially interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen this vehicle.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference log 46 from today (01/8).